Awareness, training progs underway

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: An ‘awareness-cum-sensitisation programme’, along with a two-day training programme on ‘eco-friendly management of fall army worm in maize’ is being conducted by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district, in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, at Rengo village (Siang district) and Jampani village (East Siang) from Saturday.

Altogether 115 farmers in the two villages are participating in the programmes.

On Saturday, the farmers were trained on the m4agri mobile app designed for addressing the problems of farmers. The recurrence of fall army worm in maize was also discussed.

“The fall army worm control organic package of practices will be delivered to the farmers with the availability of organic and safe inorganic insecticides in proper doses,” CHF Associate Professor Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik informed in a release.