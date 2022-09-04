BASAR, 3 Sep: The ICAR here in Leparada district organised an animal health camp at Soi village on Saturday.

Drs Doni Jini and Joken Bam presented a live demonstration of Ranikhet vaccination, and distributed 100 doses of vaccine to the participating farmers.

The farmers were also made aware of common poultry and livestock diseases and preventive measures.

Veterinary medicines, including dewormers, ectoparasiticide, antibiotics, vitamins and mineral mixtures were distributed to 13 livestock farmers.