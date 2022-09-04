More than 60 NGOs resolve to launch national campaign for organ donation

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI ) More than 60 NGOs from around the country on Saturday resolved to launch a national campaign for organ donation in the country.

The proposal for the campaign took place at an event organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti.

The primary objective of the campaign is to enlighten masses to the fact that they can restore life in several people in need for organs.

At the ‘Swasth Sabal Bharat’ conclave held on Saturday, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) presented a detailed report on organ donation in India.

The report highlighted a sharp fall among brain-dead donors in 2020 as a clarion call to take strong initiatives.

The number of brain dead donors in 2019 was 715 which reduced to only 315 in 2020. Though the figure got improved in 2021 with 552 registrations, still it was lesser than the record maintained in 2019, the statement said.

The biggest concern highlighted by NOTTO is a very slow improvement in organ donation rate (ODR).

“It was 0.27 in 2013 and increased only marginally in eight years of duration. ODR in 2021 was 0.4. This tepid improvement in ODR demands a national-level campaign, the very reason for initiating Swasth Sabal Bharat by Dadhichi,” the NOTTO said.

‘Swasth Sabal Bharat’ conclave was inaugurated by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who also showed concern over lack of awareness and involvement in body-organ donation and assured that he will soon discuss this with the PMO to incorporate this issue in the priority list, the statement said

“With more than 17 thousand donors onboard, 353 body donations, 870 pairs of eye donations, six organ donations, two bone donations and three skin donations, Dadhichi’s had already set an example for others in this regard,” the minister said.

“Besides, the idea of kick-starting a national campaign is a pressing need of the time that should be supported by all stakeholders,” he said. Advocate Alok Kumar said, “A big majority of Indians are supportive of a law that could encourage and incentivise organ donations in the country. This was revealed during a nationwide survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of Dadhichi Deh Daan Samiti to gauge public opinion on the issue.”

“Close to 48 per cent of the informed respondents categorically said they are in favour of a law to register all Indians for voluntary organ donations,” he added.

Formed in 1997, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti has been the torch-bearer in spreading awareness on body-organ donations. “India is far behind other developing countries in terms of organ donation despite having one of the largest populations. Major reasons behind this can be the lack of public awareness,” President of Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti Harsh Malhotra said.

As revealed by the CVoter survey, it is not prejudice or superstitions that prevent citizens from considering organ donation as an option. It is the lack of credible information and ignorance over the issue.

“More than 85 per cent of respondents in the survey clearly stated that they did not know about donating organs like kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and eyes,” he added.