Skill vigyan training underway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: The second batch of ‘skill vigyan training’, sponsored by the union department of biotechnology (DBT), got underway at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 2 September.

The first batch training was conducted from 5 March to 5 June this year.

The main objective of the three-month-long training programme is to develop entrepreneurship skills among graduates in life science & biotechnology and make them ready to take up jobs in industries, and laboratories of institutions.

It further aims to provide high quality hands-on training in ‘tools and techniques in multidisciplinary areas of biotechnology’ certified by the Life Science Sector Skill Development Council and

the Agricultural Sector Council of India, under the Skill India programme.

The project, funded by the DBT, is being implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology, Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Kimin.

Addressing the trainees during the inaugural programme, CHF Assistant Professor Dr NG Taibangnganbi Chanu briefed them on the importance of skill development in the biotechnology and agricultural sectors.

Course coordinator Dr Yengkhom Disco Singh highlighted the course contents, and CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, Assistant Professors Siddhartha Singh and Dr Punabati Heisnam and Associate Professor Dr Arun Phurailatpam offered suggestions.