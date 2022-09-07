ADS apprehends interstate drug suppliers

KHONSA, 6 Sep: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Tirap police apprehended two interstate drug suppliers, operating from Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district, with suspected heroin on Monday.

The two suppliers, identified as Kunal Sarkar (28) and Sonu Debnath (20), of Makumparhar under Margherita police station, were apprehended when they were travelling on a motorcycle from Margherita to Deomali in order to deliver a drug consignment.

The drug was packed in three soap cases hidden in a Nestle Lactogen packet.

The recovered contraband substance, along with sales proceeds of Rs 21,800, the motorcycle and two mobile phones have been seized from them for further investigation.

During interrogation, Sarkar admitted that he had been supplying drugs from Margherita to other parts of Tirap and Changlang districts at the behest of a man from Assam’s Digboi.

In this connection, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Deomali police station.

The police team was led by Deomali PS OC Inspector T Wangpan, and the operation was conducted under the close supervision of Tirap SP Kardak Riba. (DIPRO)