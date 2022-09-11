MEDP on king chilli cultivation

RANI, 10 Sep: Thirty local SHG members are participating in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on cultivation of king chilli, which got underway at Rani village in East Siang district on Saturday.

The 15-day training programme, which was launched by NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Nitya Mili, aims to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees by cultivation of king chilli and converting it to various value-added products for sale, the NABARD informed in a release, adding that the programme is being conducted by the Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC).

Mili advised the SHG members to take the training seriously, and said that, “if necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees for cultivation of king chilli in large scale.”

The DDM also advised the YMAC to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training, namely, self-employment and income generation, are met.”

YMAC chairman Yomjum Yongam also spoke.