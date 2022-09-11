Training prog on irrigation, pump operation

NAMSAI, 10 Sep: Ninety participants, comprising lecturers, students and other faculty members of the CP Namchoom Government Polytechnic here participated in a ‘workshop-cum-training programme on IoT and sensor-based climate smart irrigation under the AgDSM programme’ and a ‘technician training programme on IoT and sensor-based energy efficient pump operation and maintenance’, organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), in collaboration with Kolkata-based Cenergist Energy Pvt Ltd (CEPL), on Friday.

CEPL general manager Nilanjan Bose and Amrita Choudhary made presentations and delivered lectures on the ‘IoT and sensor-based climate smart irrigation and its applications.’

APEDA Project Officer Taba John presented and overview of the programme and listed out the schemes available with the APEDA.

Certificates of participation were later given to all the participants. (DIPRO)