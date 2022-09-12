Take NCDC branch establishment seriously

On the 6th of this month, in a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation stones of six new National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) branches, including one in Arunachal. For those who are not aware, the NCDC plays a significant role in disease surveillance, outbreak/epidemic investigation, public health, and research. The establishment of the NCDC Arunachal branch in Hollongi will go a long way in helping the health sector of the state, especially in the field of research and investigation.

The NCDC state branch in Hollongi will have provisions like epidemiology and microbiology sections, a conference hall, a BSL-II level laboratory, and residences for the staffers. When the rain ends, the civil work is expected to start. The project will cost a whopping Rs 12 crore. The directorate of health services will monitor the project and it will be executed by the CPWD. The onus lies on both the DHS and the CPWD to ensure that the project is properly executed. This should not be taken like any other normal construction work. The NCDC is of national importance. The outbreak of Covid-19 has significantly improved the importance of institutions like NCDC. The centre can play a crucial role in the battle against the epidemic. The DHS should strictly monitor the work and there should not be any compromise with the work quality.