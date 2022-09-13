2 arrested in paper leakage case 

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the leakage of a question paper prior to the exam for the posts of assistant engineers conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Sources in the police department said that the persons, identified as Jeju Coaching Institute’s teacher Akhilesh Yadav and a student of the institute, Thomas Gaduk, were arrested “on the condition of interrogation and not for indulging with the crime in particular.”

The duo was produced before the judicial magistrate first class in Yupia on Monday, and is currently in police remand for a week.

A case (u/s 120-B/420/406/409) has been registered at the Itanagar police station.

On 29 August, a candidate from D Sector, Itanagar had lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, informing about the question paper leakage.