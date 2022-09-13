Sumbachu SHP gains 6500+ carbon credits

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has capitalised the 2×1.5 mw Sumbachu SHP and gained 6500+ carbon credits, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj informed in a release on Monday.

Located in remote Jemeithang circle of Tawang district, the project was inaugurated last year

The CMD thanked carbon trading partner Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd and the state government “for extending all kinds of support to the Sumbachu SHP.”

He said that “Arunachal Pradesh is marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of net-zero carbon emission by 2070.”