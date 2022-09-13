DCM inaugurates girls’ hostel, smart classroom

NAMSAI, 12 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Mahabodhi Maitri girls’ hostel, a newly constructed smart classroom, and the Mahakashyapa auditorium on the campus of the Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College here on Monday, marking the birth centenary celebration of Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita.

The construction work was executed by the Namsai PWD.

Stating that “history cannot be distorted or destroyed,” he said that “it is high time we must write our history in our own perspective and give due recognition to many of our tribal heroes of the state who defied the British and the colonial rule and sacrificed their lives while protecting our land and people.”

Mein informed that the state government is “making an effort to include the history of Arunachal in the CBSE syllabus and NCERT books, so that the next generation and people from the rest of the nation read about the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by our forefathers.”

Exhorting the students to “dream big and aim high in life and work hard by putting 100 percent effort

to excel in life,” he called upon the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of their ancestors.

The DCM expressed concern over drug addiction among the youths, and said that “the Mahabodhi Society, under its healthcare programme, should have a future plan for opening a de-addiction or a rehabilitation centre in Namsai district.”

He urged the senior members and student organisations of the Tai Khamti community to “discuss the need to protect and preserve the Tai Khamti rich culture, script, language and maintaining the Buddhist temple for the betterment of the society.”

He also announced to “donate a monk hostel,” in remembrance of his parents, to the Mahabodhi Society here.

Among others, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala chairman Ven Bhikkhu Panyarakhita, Mahabodhi Society Bengaluru general secretary Venerable Bhikkhu Ananda, and Lord Buddha College Principal Kiron Borah addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Mein, accompanied by MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori, unveiled the land donors’ stone on which the names of the people who donated the land to the Mahabodhi Society are mentioned. (DCM’s PR Cell)