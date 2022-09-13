Min assures to provide proper road to JNV

YACHULI, 12 Sep: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Monday assured to provide proper road connectivity to the JNV here in Lower Subansiri district.

The minister, accompanied by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, Yachuli ADC Toko Babu and other officers on Monday inspected the school and interacted with the teachers and the students.

Tedir said that the JNV here “has been catering to the needs of children of Lower Subansiri and Kamle districts since 1996 and is committed to the holistic development of children as per NEP.”

“At present, more than 300 students from Class 6 to 12 are studying in the school. The school offers science and commerce streams at the higher secondary level. In the higher secondary classes, every year, students of other districts like Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, etc, also get admission through the mini-migration scheme of NVS, and also through lateral entry selection process,” he said.

Tedir urged the students to “study well and become good citizens and serve the society and the nation by becoming professionals in their respective fields.”

He announced Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of the approach road to the school, and requested the ADC to “create space for the approach road by carrying out eviction.”

He also appealed to the landowners to spare land for the purpose.