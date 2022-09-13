Interview for RGU faculty positions postponed following protest

RONO HILLS, 12 Sep: The interview for various faculty positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), which had been scheduled to start from 12 September, has been postponed following a meeting among the AAPSU, the ANSU and the RGU administration here on Monday.

The student bodies had earlier raised objection over the matter of reservation in the recruitment for faculty positions and had held a massive protest in the RGU campus.

It was decided in the meeting that, in order to resolve the reservation policy issue, a committee comprising the university’s officials and members of the student bodies will be constituted to examine the issues raised by the student bodies “by drawing analogy from the central universities in the Northeastern states,” according to a release.

The committee will submit its report within two months.

On the RGUSRF’s representation regarding the new PhD Ordinance, 2020 and consideration of scholars admitted prior to 2020, it was decided that “the university administration will examine the matter and modify/rectify the same,” according to the release.

It was also decided that a committee will be constituted to ensure adequate representation of APST faculty members.

It was further decided to thoroughly examine the issue of ICAR affiliation raised by the students pursuing various courses in agricultural sciences.