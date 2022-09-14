Temp infra to be built for AWCs

DURPA, 13 Sep: In a coordination meeting of the Kimin ICDS project, held on Tuesday at the anganwadi centre (AWC) here in Papum Pare district, the participants agreed to “provide temporary infrastructures like toilets and classrooms on self-help basis” for anganwadi centres.

The meeting, organised as part of the Poshan Maah celebration, was attended by PRI members, GBs, ASHAs, members of SHGs and the ArSRLM, and anganwadi workers of Chiputa I, II and III, Charbsi, and Mani I and II.

Kimin CDPO C Yacho Taba informed the participants that the Poshan Maah celebration is aimed at “improving outcomes for children, adolescents, and pregnant and lactating women through early interventions and intensive dissemination of key messages on positive nutritional behaviour to the targeted beneficiaries.”

She sought cooperation from all stakeholders in “creating maximum awareness and making the programme a success.”

A resolution was passed to strengthen the functioning of the early childhood education and care (ECEC) curriculum in the anganwadi centres.

The anganwadi workers were also directed to be proactive and submit the child progress reports on time. (DIPRO)