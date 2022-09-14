DC hands over vehicle to FPC

WAKRO, 13 Sep: Lohit DC Marge Sora handed over a pickup van to the Lohit Organic Farmers Producers Company (FPC) Ltd here, under the MOVCD-NER scheme, on Tuesday.

The vehicle was received by the FPC’s managing director Songolum Mam.

The vehicle has been provided with the aim of supporting the farmers in transporting their produces. It will directly or indirectly benefit 467 beneficiaries who are cultivating turmeric and ginger in an area of 500 hectares under the MOVCD-NER project.

Later, interacting with the beneficiaries, the DC emphasised the importance of quality products, and asked the project beneficiaries to “work hard to produce quality products to meet the customers’ needs and expectations.”

“Anything done with sincerity and dedication is bound to succeed, but there will also be many ups and downs and failures on the way,” the DC said, and exhorted the members of the FPC not to be disheartened by failures.

He also said that Lohit district “will become a big business hub in the near future with development of railways to Wakro and Parshuram Kund area.”

DAO N Sumnyan presented a brief on “the activities under the MOVCD scheme under the supervision of the department and handholding of service provider, Yashowati Bio-Multitechs Unit-2.”

The Wakro EAC and officials of the agriculture department and Yashowati Bio-Multitechs Unit-2, along with promoters and member farmers were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)