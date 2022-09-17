Govt launches annual cleanliness campaign in rural India

NEW DELHI, 16 Sep: The union drinking water & sanitation department on Friday launched a fortnightly ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa (SHS)’ campaign to accelerate the efforts towards achieving complete sanitation in rural India.

In a statement, the jal shakti ministry said that, as part of this annual campaign, states are requested to organise activities that involve the masses.

Under the campaign, the government will organise a ‘jan andolan towards open defecation-free (ODF) plus villages’, disseminate importance of a ‘sampoorn swachh’ village, reinforce the concept of ‘sanitation as everyone’s business’, and celebrate the Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2 October at the village level.

The campaign will culminate on 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI)