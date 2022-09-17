NE has become insurgency-free: Nadda

KOHIMA, 16 Sep: The Northeast has now become insurgency-free with the signing of various accords with militant groups of the region in the last few years, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Thursday.

Addressing a party rally at Old Riphyim village, Nadda also said that the Centre’s goal is to resolve all disputes of the Northeast.

“The Northeast region has turned insurgency-free. The Karbi Anglong Agreement was signed in 2021. It is in synergy with the vision of an insurgency-free and prosperous Northeast. The Tripura Agreement was signed in August 2019. For permanent settlement of Bru families, the Bru Accord has been signed,” he said.

On the Naga political issue, he said that the Naga Accord – the framework agreement with the NSCN (IM) – was signed in 2015, but there are certain issues which Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along are looking into, he said.

Nagaland is home to 16 tribes, and all of them have been fighting to conserve and restore the culture of the state, the BJP chief said.

A plan has been prepared to revive the development of the region on the basis of the road and rail network, and waterway and airway, said Nadda.

He said that the central government is committed to making the Northeast an economic hub, connecting Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

Nadda’s maiden visit to the state after assuming office as the BJP president was delayed due to inclement weather.

The senior BJP leader, who held closed-door meetings with its legislators, said the assembly elections are just a few months away, and party workers must work hard to ensure that the lotus blooms in the state.

“In Nagaland, BJP has the highest registered membership among various political parties,” he added. (PTI)