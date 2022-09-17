Paper leakage allegation: CM says govt will not tolerate corruption

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Taking strong exception to the report of leakage of a question paper prior to the examination for the posts of assistant engineers conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the state government will not tolerate any kind of corruption.

“Anyone found involved in the latest incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared,” Khandu said.

“It is indeed frustrating that, despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blue. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified, so that it is not repeated in the future,” the CM said in a statement.

Assuring that “no one will be allowed to play with the future of the youths,” he informed that the police are “seriously investigating the case and so far five persons have been arrested.”

Two persons were arrested on 11 September – a day after the case was registered at the Itanagar police station – and three arrests were made on Friday. Investigation is still on.

The CM sent out a stern warning to all, both government officials and private individuals, not to interfere in the recruitment process for their personal gains.

“I repeat, no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated. Those found involved will have to face the music. Period,” he added.

Khandu further said that the state government is committed to strengthen both the APSSB and the APPSC and make the two recruiting agencies robust and corruption-free. (CM’s PR Cell)