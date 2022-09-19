3 arrested for rape, molestation of school students

Staff Reporter

KIMIN, 18 Sep: The police here in Papum Pare district have arrested three persons on the charge of rape and molestation.

The Kimin police received written information from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights that, during a poshan abhiyan programme on 12 September, some students informed about sexual abuse being reported in the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kimin.

A team comprising SDPO Maga Tago and Inspector Nabam Had was formed under close supervision of Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega.

On Friday the statements of the victims were taken in the presence of the executive magistrate and members of the commission, during which it emerged that one Tadh Nunu had allegedly “raped the victim repeatedly by putting her in fear.” Taking the chance, another person, identified as Sahil Khan, also molested and tried to rape the victim, it was learnt.

In another instance, some girls of GHSS Kimin alleged that one Tanmay Tripathy, a teacher

at the GHSS, molested them on many occasions.

After an intensive search, all three persons were arrested. The alleged accused, along with the complaint, have been forwarded to the women police station here for further investigation.