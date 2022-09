DADAM, 18 Sep: More than 250 students participated in a career counselling programme organised by the Dadam Youth Association at the community hall here in Tirap district on Friday.

Among others, RBSK MO Dr Runcha Thinra, Dadam CO Pik Tayam, and GSS Dadam Headmaster (i/c) Wangthian Hakhun were the resource persons. (DIPRO)