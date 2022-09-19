Pistana gets panchayat bhavan

PISTANA, 18 Sep: A ‘panchayat bhavan-cum-common service centre’ for Pistana and Belo panchayat segments in Lower Subansiri district was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchore here on Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction over the quality of work, the ZPC urged the GPCs and the public to make the best use of the bhavan, and said that the state and the central governments are seriously working for the uplift of the poor and the marginalised.

Among others, DPDO Neelam Teji, Pistana CO Nikrun Bui, Pistana ZPM Likha Tabo, PRI leaders and officials were present. (DIPRO)