Focus on studies to excel in life, says MLA

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh exhorted students to focus on their studies to excel in life.

“Success is a result of continuous hard work and discipline,” the MLA said, commending the topper students from Chebung Banggo during a function organised by the Chebung Banggo Students’ Union (CBSU) at the DK Convention Hall here on Saturday.

Taboh added that “a good student never puts pressure on their parents for unnecessary expenditures.”

Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung, who also attended the function, said that a person’s willpower can propel anyone to achieve success in life. “If you put your heart and soul to achieve something in life, nothing can stop you from achieving it,” he said.

The MLA also advised students to “preserve the values of rich traditions and culture of the society while adopting the modern lifestyle.”

APSACS DE (IEC) Tashor Pali also said that “hard work and sincerity alone can take you to places you desire.”

He asked the students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and highlighted “the importance of good mental health to maintain a balanced life amidst competitive environment in the modern days.”

RWD AE Tagir Taring, CBSU patrons Hanggung Yaying, Hoi Paming, RGU Assistant Professor Dr David Gao, CBSU president Along Tabang, and the CBSU’s women wing president Ajum Pame also spoke.

Earlier, the toppers from the area – Tabom Pali (Class 12, science, 83.2 percent); Yajum Tayor (Class 12, commerce, 85.4 percent); Kengge Yanggi (Class 12, arts, 84.8 percent, and Ani Pali (Class 10, 96 percent) were felicitated with mementoes and certificates.

Yajot Yasing (Class 12, science), Minam Pabin (Class 12, science), Osi Yanggi (Class 12, commerce), Tajing Payang (Class 12, arts), Anung Tachung (Class 12, arts), Baying Tabang (Class 10) and Rabika Pabin Yapi (Class 10) were also honoured for “achieving second and third position, respectively, from the area.”

Lineh Yaying, a student from Chebung Banggo, was also honoured for achieving the 8th rank in the NEET among the Arunachalis by scoring 526 out of 700.