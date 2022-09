ZIRO, 18 Sep: The APSSB combined graduate level examination for the posts of upper division clerks and junior inspector cooperative societies/ junior accountant cooperative societies was conducted here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Twenty-seven candidates out of 39 sat for the exam at the Gandhi Secondary School, 138 out of 173 appeared at the Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School, and 364 out of 498 appeared at the Dani Kunia GHSS. (DIPRO)