Arunachal bag 8 medals in nat’l powerlifting championship

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Arunachal won five gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the National Benchpress and Deadlift Powerlifting Championship, which ended in Jammu on Sunday.

Tedo Kino clinched a gold medal each in the bench press and the deadlift events, and won the ‘Power Man of India’ title in the junior category.

Participating in the 56 kg weight category, Kino lifted 95 kgs in bench press and 170 kgs in deadlift, team manager Kengam Doke informed.

In the senior women’s category, Takio Yana Tagru (56 kg) also bagged two gold medals – one each in bench press and deadlift.

She lifted 35 kgs in bench press and 110 kgs in deadlift, and became the first woman powerlifter from the state to win gold medals in both bench press and deadlift in a national championship.

Ongbem Mossang clinched one gold and one silver medal in the junior category.

Competing in the below 52 kg weight category, Mossang bagged the gold in bench press with a lift of 75 kgs. He had to settle for the silver medal after lifting 160 kgs in deadlift.

Rade Rallen won a silver and a bronze medal in deadlift and bench press, respectively, in the senior 90 kg weight category.

He lifted 180.5 kgs in deadlift and 90 kgs in bench press.