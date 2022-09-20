PPA alleges illegal appointments in CMO

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has alleged that illegal appointments have been made in the chief minister’s office (CMO), “undermining institutions like the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).”

“One has been appointed as hospitality manager and another has been appointed as assistant hospitality manager in the CMO,” PPA president Kahfa Bengia alleged.

“Most likely, both are appointed in the rank of UDC, without following any recruitment norms,” Bengia said.

“At least Governor BD Mishra camouflaged his three illegal appointments by engaging the service of Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Saket Kushwaha, but the CMO didn’t even do that,” the PPA president said.

“What is the locus standi of Kushwaha in the state’s recruitment process when the APPSC and the APSSB are functional?” he questioned.

Stating that the Raj Bhavan and the CMO have become an “epicentre of illegal appointments,” Bengia alleged that “Mishra and Khandu are out to destroy institutions like the APPSC and the APSSB. They can’t be above the law of the land.”

Bengia further said that “there cannot be four sets of rules for recruitment – one for Raj Bhavan, another for CMO, third one for Tawang, and fourth for the rest of the state.”

“Arunachal is part of a vibrant democracy. Nobody should act like royalty and try to be “first amongst equals,” he added.