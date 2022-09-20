Convergence activities conducted

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Itanagar urban ICDS project conducted various convergence activities, in collaboration with the PHE, the AYUSH and the health departments, at the P Sector anganwadi here on Monday as part of the Poshan Maah celebration.

PHE JE Nabam Kuku apprised the participants of techniques of water conservation and rainwater harvesting, while Dr Arvind Kumar from the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute conducted health check-ups and distributed IEC materials and Ayurvedic medicines.

An ASHA from the Itafort CHC distributed sanitary pads, and iron and calcium tablets to the beneficiaries.

CDPO Jaya Taba informed that 95 residents benefitted from the programme.

Earlier, on Sunday, convergence activities were organised by the urban ICDS project, in collaboration with the health department, at the Chimpu CHC on issues like diarrhoea control and management, health check-up of children, prevention of anaemia, distribution of sanitary pads, ORS, etc, at various anganwadi centres of the urban ICDS project. (DIPRO)