Training prog on onion cultivation

GEKU, 19 Sep: The Upper Siang KVK, in collaboration with Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), organised a ‘training and awareness programme’ on onion cultivation here on Monday.

Onion is not at all produced in the district, and the district is completely dependent on onion import from other states.

CHF Vegetable Science Head Prof Chandra Deo conducted a technical session on “scientific onion cultivation and its production practices and potentials,” while Plant Pathology Professor Dr Gireesh Chandra spoke about “diseases of onion and effective control measure.”

KVK Head Dr Oyinti Megu urged the farmers to “take up onion production to a self-reliant horticulture scenario in future.”

Onion seeds were distributed to the 85 farmers from Geku and adjoining villages who attended the programme.

In another programme on the same day, the KVK conducted a tree plantation programme.