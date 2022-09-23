Mechukha CO starts counselling prog for students

MECHUKHA, 22 Sep: Mechukha Circle Officer (CO) Deewan Mara has started providing counselling to the Class 12 students of the government higher secondary school here in Shi-Yomi district.

It was during an inspection of the school that the CO, who interacted with the students, felt that the students “need help in terms of choosing careers after Class 12,” according to a release.

Mechukha has no internet connectivity, the lone BSNL service is erratic, and there is no provision of online learning or smart classes, the release said, adding that these factors have led to “a large number of dropouts.”

“The CO is helping cope with all the queries, and VSAT net he has in his office is being used too for internet purposes,” it said.

The counselling is being provided two days a week.

The CO has expressed hope that fellow officers would follow the initiative and give something back to the society, it said.