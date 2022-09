SAD camps organised

BENE, 22 Sep: Residents of Bene, Podbi, Kugi, Wak, Paya, etc, villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in West Siang district on Thursday. The camp was inaugurated by DC Penga Tato.

In West Kameng district, more than 250 beneficiaries of Khazallang and nearby villages availed services provided by government departments during a SAD camp organised in Khazallang on Thursday. The camp was inaugurated by MLA Dongru Siongju. (DIPROs)