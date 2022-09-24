Guv, CM extend Ke-Meh-Ha greetings

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ke-Meh-Ha festival of the Idu Mishmi community.

Expressing hope that the festivity would usher in prosperity and happiness in the society, Mishra said, “On this festive day, I join my Idu Mishmi brethren in their prayer to Apeh Milih of Apesha, the goddess of crops, and Manu, the spirit of field and granary, to invoke their blessings for each one of us.”

The CM in his message hailed the Idu-Mishmi community for “being one of the most vibrant and colourful communities of the state, who have succeeded in proudly preserving their distinct cultural identity.”

“May this festival usher a bountiful harvest and bless our people with health, wealth and peace,” Khandu said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)