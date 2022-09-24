Juveniles detained for possessing marijuana

YINGKIONG, 23 Sep: Two juveniles, aged 13 and 16, were recently detained by the police here in Upper Siang for possessing approximately 382 grams of marijuana.

On being interrogated, the juveniles informed that they collected marijuana growing in the wild in certain locations and stored it in bundles for personal use.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. One of the delinquents is a Class 8 student and the other is a Class 7 dropout.

The Upper Siang district police have appealed to the people of the district, especially the parents, to take good care of their children, ensure that they are going to school, and carefully monitor how they are spending their free time.

The police have also requested the school authorities to ensure that the students attend classes regularly. (DIPRO)