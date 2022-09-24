Subroto Cup: RKMS Aalo to meet GSS Manigong in final today

BHALUKPONG, 23 Sep: RKM School, Aalo (West Siang) will meet GSS, Manigong (Shi-Yomi) in the final of the 10th U-17 Boys’ State Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament at the general ground here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Both the teams entered the final after beating their respective opponents, Leparada and Dibang Valley, via tie-breakers with identical 5-4 margins.

The matches went to tie-breakers after both the teams played out 1-1 draws in the regulation time.

Earlier, Moji Risaom put Leparada ahead, scoring in the 27th minute in the first semifinal against West Siang.

West Siang’s Duba Ete equalised it in the 40th minute (1-1).

In the second semifinal, Shi-Yomi took the lead in the 24th minute through Oken Ruku.

Endo Tacho scored the equaliser in the 42nd minute (1-1).