Noted academician Takosing Boko passes away

PASIGHAT, 23 Sep: Former joint director of school education Takosing Boko passed away at the age of 76 years, following a prolonged illness, at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Friday.

Boko is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters.

He had started his career as a junior teacher and mentored many students during his long teaching life.

Boko retired from service in 2004.

He pioneered the movement to bring in English medium education in Arunachal Pradesh while he was a student of JN College, Pasighat. He had also served as a member of the APPSC.

As the news of Boko’s death spread, hundreds of his students, along with intellectuals thronged his private residence in Misam village here to pay their last respects.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong and Lombo Tayeng, DC Tayi Taggu, ABK general secretary Okom Yosung and DDSE Odhuk Tabing expressed shock and grief over the passing away of the noted academician, and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. (DIPRO)