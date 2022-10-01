Extend support to IMC

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has taken significant steps to improve solid waste management and streamline the sewerage system in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). The IMC has already proposed two solid waste management plants in Naharlagun and Itanagar, and initiative for acquisition of land for the plants has already been taken up. A 3 mld sewage treatment plant under the Amrut 1.0 scheme of the central government has also been approved. The project, which is expected to cover 7,272 households in Wards 17 and 18 in Naharlagun, is in progress and is scheduled to be completed within two years. The IMC has also submitted a proposal to the government to cover the remaining households under Amrut 2.0 scheme.

In recent turn of events, the IMC informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has also submitted a Rs 1,000 crore project proposal for rejuvenation of the Pachin and the Senki rivers and their tributaries. These revelations came from the IMC in its submission to the NGT as a party of the state government, in a petition filed by advocate SD Loda. Loda filed a petition before the NGT, requesting it to “direct the state government to clean the Senki, the Pachin and the Dikrong rivers in the ICR.”

The IMC has been striving hard in its own without adequate fund from the state government to carry out development projects under its jurisdiction. However, it seems that hard work and dedication of the IMC team are bearing fruits with the intervention of the NGT. The NGT has asked the chief secretary to “file his personal affidavit of action taken in this regard for providing adequate funds for rejuvenation of the Pachin and the Senki rivers and their tributaries by 31 October this year.” The NGT also issued several directives and suggestions to the state government, particularly the IMC, to deal with solid waste management within a specific time period.

Now the state government should ensure that paucity of fund does not come in the way of project implementation by the IMC under its jurisdiction. At the same time, line departments such as urban development & housing, land management and police departments should extend unending support to the IMC in its endeavour to provide better living environment to the citizens of the ICR.