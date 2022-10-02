HI names 33 probables for FIH Pro League matches

Bengaluru, 1 Oct: Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member men’s core probable group, including the likes of captain Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, for the FIH Pro League season opening matches beginning on October 28.

The players will report to the SAI Center in Bengaluru on Monday for a national camp ahead of FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Talking about the camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, “The FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

“The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important for us and the players are excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance.” India play against New Zealand on October 28 and November 4. They face Germany on October 30 and November 6.

The team will move to Bhubaneswar on October 21 after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru. (PTI)