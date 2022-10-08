APSPCB issues notice of closure to Smelter Factory

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has issued a notice of closure to Smelter Factory – a ferroalloy manufacturing company – in Lekhi, owned by M/s Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd.

The order was issued on 28 September by APSPCB Member Secretary Koj Rinya.

The locals living in the vicinity of the factory have made several complaints pertaining to pollution and the ill-effects of the pollutants released by the company on the health of the residents.

On 16 September, during an inspection of the factory by members of the board, it was found that the air pollution control devices, particularly the cooler tube (u-tube settler) were not functioning efficiently, “causing fugitive emissions in the nearby areas,” stated the closure order.

Two days after the inspection, the factory’s authority assured to install a completely new pollution control system within two to three months.

The factory has been closed under Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The order stated that, “till the new pollution control devices are installed and certified in full working conditions, the working of the factory will be discontinued.”

Speaking to this reporter, Rinya informed that “monitoring will be done based on measuring the ambient air quality and stack emission standard.”

When contacted, one of the partners of the factory informed that “one of the portions is on the verge of completion, and the two other portions are expected to be completed within one-and-a-half month.”

However, a resident said, “I don’t expect any good outcome despite the installation of new pollution control devices. Nothing had changed despite the closure of the factory for a month in 2020 also.”