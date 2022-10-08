Fmr minister Thupten Tempa passes away

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Senior Congress leader and former minister Thupten Tempa passed away on Friday at around 4 pm at the RK Mission Hospital here.

He is survived by a daughter and a son.

He was suffering from a prolonged illness and his health deteriorated on Thursday night, according to family members.

The 68-year-old former minister was the INC candidate for Tawang constituency in the 2019 legislative assembly election.

An active social worker throughout his life, Tempa had earned an MA degree in international politics from JNU, followed by an MPhil in diplomacy. He also served as an Indian Revenue Service officer and later joined the Indian Administrative Service.

Meanwhile, the Aruna-chal Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.