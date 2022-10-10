Literary competition organised

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 9 Oct: A literary competition was organised among the students of various schools of Upper Subansiri district as part of the 33rd foundation day celebration of the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU), here on Sunday.

The competitions included essay writing, extempore speech, drawing, and painting.

Attending the programme, Power Department Assistant Engineer Kajen Tamin advised the students to focus on their studies and become worthy citizens and serve the society.

Tagin Cultural Society secretary (protocol) Charong Nacho spoke on the need to promote and preserve local dialects and languages, and encouraged the students to speak in their mother tongue.

Earlier, the celebration started with a football tournament at the GHSS here on Thursday.

Various cultural competitions were also organised as a part of the celebration.