Training prog on nursery development

PARBUK, 9 Oct: About 100 villagers and village committee members, along with PRI members, public leaders, farmers, senior citizens, youths, and research scholars from Nirjuli-based NERIST and Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry participated in a two-day training programme on ‘Techniques of nursery development and management for ornamental banana and other bioresources’, organised in Parbuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district by the NERIST’s forestry department from 7-8 October.

During the programme, Prof Karuna Shrivastava highlighted “the importance of cultivating banana varieties and their value-added products through entrepreneurship ventures,” while Prof S Sureshkumar Singh from Manipur University (Imphal) offered suggestions regarding the commercial values of two ornamental banana species: Musa markuana and Musa velutina.

Prof Binay Singh from the NERIST dwelt on “important nursery tools and techniques,” and provided basic and hand-on tips on how to develop and maintain a nursery.

Prof PR Gajurel spoke about valuable medicinal and economically important plants of Northeast India.

Among others, Head Gaon Buri Getegene Tayeng Borang, ZPM Alina Ratan Perme, GPC Kayang Libang, senior public leader Martin Lego, and retired horticulture director Jombo Ratan attended the programme.