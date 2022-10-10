Nat’l seminar on traditional knowledge system

RONO HILLS, 9 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in association with the Indian National Science Academy, is organising a two-day national seminar on ‘History of Science and Traditional Knowledge System in India’ at the university here from 10-11 October.

The participants will deliberate on the history of science in India and the traditional knowledge systems of Northeast India.

Administrative officers, scientists, faculty members, research scholars, and students of RGU, INSA, IIT Bombay, Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kerala, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, NERIST, and Oulu University, Finland, will participate in the seminar.