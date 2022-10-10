Lowang inaugurates water supply schemes

CHANGLANG, 9 Oct: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated two water supply schemes, in Wawoi Sabban and Jongpho-Nokka villages, in Changlang district on Sunday, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, DC Sunny K Singh, PHE&WS Chief Engineer (EZ) Tomo Basar, and others.

The minister, along with others, also visited the project named ‘Providing w/s in Yaddam CO headquarters and nearby villages under RIDF’.

The deputy speaker congratulated the implementing agencies for completing the project on time. (DIPRO)