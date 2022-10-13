APPSC secy and joint secy & controller of examination suspended over paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary and controller of examination Suraj Gurung have both been suspended in connection with the APPSCE AE (Civil) examination-2022 paper leakage case on Wednesday.

An order of the chief secretary Dharmendra issued late this evening, informed that both the officers have been suspended with immediate effect following disciplinary proceedings.

The development came amid a talk regarding urgent reformation of the APPSC, which was held the same day between Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Chief Minister, AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara informed that demands were placed for a complete shutdown of the commission and setting up of a new committee in its place.

ANSU president Nabam Dodum said, “The CM has accepted the demands made by the apex students’ body on the complete overhaul of the present commission and after a mass cabinet approval, a letter will be submitted to the Governor for the removal of the commission.”

The ANSU president has also demanded for a comprehensive investigation into the commission.

The students’ representatives have also submitted a representation seeking an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, Thomas Gaduk, the candidate who was arrested earlier, has applied for bail in the court the same day.

This daily spoke to SIC SP Anant Mittal over phone regarding the ongoing investigations. When asked if investigation will also be initiated against Minoty Borang Saroh, the SP refused to comment.

He however, said, “We are not limiting our investigation and an extensive investigation is being carried forward by the SIC on the case.”

He further dismissed recent rumors doing the rounds in social medias about Taket Jerang’s family, as totally wrong and urged people to not support and believe in rumors saying that “unverified rumors waste investigation time and delays the main investigation.”