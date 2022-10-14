Crowdfunding mantra to upkeep govt assets, says DC

ZIRO, 13 Oct: “Crowdfunding is the mantra to raise funds from likeminded benevolent citizens to undertake urgent repairs of the government’s public utility properties like schools and medical buildings, instead of depending and waiting for government funds and aids, which unduly takes a long time to materialise,” said Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime at meetings held during a three-day tour of Yachuli subdivision recently.

The DC, along with PRI members and heads of departments, undertook an extensive three-day tour of Yachuli from 10 to 12 October, as part of a ‘Chalo gaon ki aur’ programme, to take development to the doorsteps of the people and to find out bottlenecks, if any, pertaining particularly to health, education, water and power supply, among others.

Commending the “acts of likeminded citizens of Tallo in raising a multi-crore school building and the 2016 batch APSC circle officers in renovating the Lich-Lith residential school through crowdfunding,” the DC assured to sponsor one toilet, while the Yachuli BDO will sponsor an assembly shed at the Lich-Lith residential school.

On the first day of the tour, the team visited the government upper primary school and the health & wellness centre in Tajgi, the government primary schools in Raka and Belam, the government upper primary school and the AYUSH wellness centre in Loth, the upper primary school in Linya-I, and the government primary school and the AYUSH wellness centre in Taderko.

During public meetings, the DC informed that both ministers of the district – Tage Taki and Taba Tedir – “are seriously concerned about the welfare of the people of Ziro and Yachuli subdivision and want to know the feedbacks of people at the grassroots levels on any bottlenecks or issues faced by them at large.”

Lamenting the “poor enrollment of students in government schools,” Nime suggested that the schools in Papamputu be “clubbed up together for better and smoother functioning of schools.”

He further assured to help in construction of a toilet at the government upper primary school in Loth.

Informing that “more than 100 teachers are in excess at the Paramputu government schools,” DDSE Tabia Chobin suggested “paying special attention to Tajgi and Loth government schools, as the education sector is the least developed in these areas.”

DMO Dr Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr S Rigia, Sub-divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante, Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer Leegang Anta, AYUSH MO Dr Radhe Anku, and Taderko ZPM Khoda Dipu also spoke.

The team also visited various schools and health & wellness centres in other areas of Yachuli subdivision on the second and the third day of the tour. The team also inspected the ongoing construction of school buildings and other developmental projects.

On the second day of the visit, Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchorey, Yazali ZPM Gem Taji and the DC advised the teachers to “imbibe a sense of collective responsibility in imparting quality education to students, and devise innovative teaching methods to make reading and writing more comfortable and interesting to students.”

The three-day tour, covering almost 100 kms daily, was undertaken for the first time by a DC in Lower Subansiri district. (DIPRO)