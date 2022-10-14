SADI-SAGO, 13 Oct: A team of scientists from the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district conducted a ‘diagnostic field visit’ at adopted villages Sadi-Sago on Thursday.

The team, comprising veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini, agronomist Dr Badapmain Makdoh and agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone, visited the farmers’ fields and pig sheds, and advised the farmers to ensure vaccination and deworming of their animals at regular intervals, and to take precautionary measures to prevent African swine flu.

Dr Makdoh suggested “integrating pest control of mealy bugs and aphids in chilli in protected condition” and “efficient utilisation of harvested water in jalkund for cultivation of winter vegetables.”