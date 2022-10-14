DDUSY finalisation date extended

YUPIA, 13 Oct: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana issued an order on Thursday, extending the date for the finalisation of the DDUSY beneficiaries’ list to 21 October, in view of several discrepancies in the DDUSY applications that have been submitted, resulting in rejection of majority of the applications at the bankers’ level.

The order stated that “most of the applications were rejected due to improper project cost estimation and break-up of the project cost, loan component, entrepreneurs contribution, and the subsidy amount.”

Under the DDUSY, the maximum project cost is Rs 50 lakhs, out of which 30-50 percent would be the loan component, 10-30 percent the entrepreneur’s contribution, and the remaining 40 percent shall be the subsidy amount to the beneficiaries.

Entrepreneurs have been directed to re-submit their applications by 21 October. (DIPRO)