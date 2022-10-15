Arunachal first in biodiversity worldwide: CM

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that Arunachal Pradesh “stands first in biodiversity worldwide.”

Addressing the inaugural function of an inception workshop on ‘Development of state biodiversity strategy and action plan’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board and the World Wildlife Fund-India at the State Banquet Hall here, Khandu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “initiative to enrich the country’s biodiversity.”

“The Pakke Declaration of November 2021 was a follow-up on the same initiative, and it is based on five pillars, including health and environment,” he said, adding that “75 other sub-pillars are also included.”

“The 2022 state budget has also been inculcated with the Pakke Declaration for the biodiversity,” the CM said.

Addressing the research scholars and village heads attending the programme, the CM urged them to “spread the message of the state’s biodiversity throughout the land.”

Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung also lauded “the initiatives made by the biodiversity division.”

“Action plan will be initiated with all the stakeholders after a brainstorming discussion during the technical session, which is a part of the inception workshop for developing the strategy of state’s biodiversity,” he said, adding that “one should not ignore the other forms of biodiversity, including land, water and animals.”

Natung informed also that discussion would be held by the cabinet on initiating a biodiversity action plan to create awareness down to the panchayat level.

It is worth mentioning that 1,806 panchayat leaders are involved in conserving the biodiversity in the state.

PCCF (EF&CC) Jitendra Kumar informed that Arunachal has 80 percent of forest coverage, along with more than 600 orchid species, and 1,672 lakes. He further informed that “the state owns the largest stocks of bamboo with 112 different types.”

The WWF India secretary-general also spoke.