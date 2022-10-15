Tempa’s mortal remains cremated

TAWANG, 14 Oct: The mortal remains of former minister Thupten Tempa were cremated near his residence here in West Kameng district on Friday morning amid chanting of mantras by Tawang monastery abbot Shelding Tulku Thupten Tendar and senior monks.

Earlier, family members and relatives offered khadas to the mortal remains of the departed leader, followed by wreath laying by former chief minister Gegong Apang, Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, and others.

The Tawang police presented a guard of honour to the departed leader, and handed over the national flag to his widow Jigme Choden.

The DC read out the condolence message from Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (DIPRO)