NES, TCS exchange updates on Mra, Dao

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: A team of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its secretary-general Tuter Dulom, called on the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) at the latter’s secretariat in Richi Jollang near here on Sunday and discussed the latest updates regarding missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

The NES team, led by its secretary-general Heri Maring, expressed solidarity with the families of the missing mountaineers, and described Mra as “the mountaineer icon of the state and a proud son of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The NES, which is providing logistic support to the new search & rescue team, led by mountaineers Tagit Sorang and Taru Hai, assured to extend all necessary assistance “as and when sought for.”

Meanwhile, the TCS requested the state government to “release fund to the East Kameng district administration for better management.”