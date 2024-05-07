Opo asks AYA to lead crusade against drug menace

AYA golden jubilee football tourney

ZIRO, 6 May: Stating that the drug menace is the biggest threat looming over the Apatani plateau, national BJP ST Morcha vice-president and prominent Apatani youth leader Nani Opo urged the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) to lead the crusade against the menace.

“Times have now changed and society is facing new and modern challenges like the drug menace which need to be wiped out from the valley through concerted efforts,” Opo said at the closing ceremony of an inter-village football tournament organised by the AYA as part of its ongoing golden jubilee celebration here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Opo also recalled the contributions of the AYA leaders of the ’70s and the ’80s in shaping the destiny of the Ziro plateau and in eradicating various evil practices like child marriage and face tattooing.

Terming encroachment another major challenge confronting the valley, Opo asked the encroachers along the national highway from Pai Gate to Pine Grove to remove their structures in order to facilitate further development along the highway.

“Right of way needs to be maintained along said stretch of the highway, so that further development in the form of bypass roads can come up, similar to our neighbour Assam, in times to come,” Opo said.

Diibo ZPM Bamin Gumbo urged the youths to stay way from drugs, and advised the AYA to tie up with the district administration to “upkeep” the tournament.

“This tournament is an excellent platform to nurture the hidden talents of young footballers of the valley,” Gumbo said.

60th Bn ITBP Commandant Shailendra Singh Nagarkoti appealed to the people of Ziro plateau, particularly the AYA, to “involve the ITBP in social welfare works in the valley.”

“The ITBP would be glad to participate in community social works, including Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, relief and rehabilitation works, medical camps, among others,” Nagarkoti said.

In the final match, Hari Youth Football Club beat All Hong Youth Association (AHYA) 2-1.

Hage Dibo and Hage Genda scored the goals for the winning team, while the lone goal for AHYA was scored by Mudang Taming.

Kago Duyu of All Hija Youth Association received the award for the ‘best player of the tournament’, while Bullo Khoda of All Hong Youth Association won the award for the highest scorer.

The award for the best goal was won by Hage Tayo.

Mudang Tage Youth Association received the ‘fair play team’ trophy. (DIPRO)