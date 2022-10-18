Farmers participate in PM kisan samman sammelan

TAWANG, 17 Oct: Altogether 300 farmers virtually participated in the ‘PM kisan samman sammelan’, which was telecast live, during a programme organised here by the Tawang KVK on Monday.

BJP Kisan Morcha president Tsering Dhondup, who also participated in the programme, appealed to the farmers to “take the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other government schemes.”

He also advised the farmers to “apply scientific technologies in their crop field for doubling their income,” while entomologist KB Kayastha explained the kisan samman sammelan and kisan credit cards.

Pea seeds were later distributed among the farmers.

The Upper Subansiri KVK also organised live telecast of the programme in Daporijo, where ZPC N Marde encouraged the farmers to “adopt recent technologies and advances in agriculture and allied sector for better income generation,” and Daporijo CO D Apong urged the farmers to take advantage of the government’s programmes.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita also spoke.